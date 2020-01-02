American Pacific (ASX:ABR) Trading 4.3% Higher

American Pacific (ASX:ABR)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), 238,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.24).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50.

American Pacific Company Profile (ASX:ABR)

American Pacific Borates Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borate & Lithium Limited and changed its name to American Pacific Borates Limited in October 2019.

