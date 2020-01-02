Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.12 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.89), approximately 1,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.17 ($2.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.71.

In other news, insider Peter Lawrence bought 67,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £99,817.12 ($131,303.76).

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.