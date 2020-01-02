Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Trading Down 0.2%

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.47, approximately 31,971 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 334,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Get Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,097,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 527,590 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 142,390 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares during the period.

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.