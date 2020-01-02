Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.92

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.92 and traded as high as $112.91. Allstate shares last traded at $112.33, with a volume of 48,878 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $14,672,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 102.9% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 35.7% during the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Allstate by 126.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

