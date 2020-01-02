AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading Up 13.7%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB)’s stock price was up 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.23, approximately 408,513 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,991% from the average daily volume of 19,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AITB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AIT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in AIT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AIT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AIT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000.

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

