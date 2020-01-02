Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $808.15

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $808.15 and traded as high as $850.40. Aggreko shares last traded at $849.00, with a volume of 397,914 shares changing hands.

AGK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 812.50 ($10.69).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 829.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 808.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58.

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

