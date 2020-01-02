ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.21

ADF Group, Inc. (TSE:DRX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.35. ADF Group shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 6,800 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 million and a PE ratio of -15.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADF Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in North America. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

