Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $336.56

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.56 and traded as high as $340.00. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 6,203 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 336.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 million and a P/E ratio of 59.82.

Get Adept Technology Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Adept Technology Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Adept Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Adept Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adept Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.