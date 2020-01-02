Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.40. 199,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,720. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

