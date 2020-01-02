AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report $557.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.80 million and the highest is $558.30 million. AAR reported sales of $529.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AAR from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE:AIR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 189,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. AAR has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AAR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,276,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 11.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at $30,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AAR by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 406,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

