$83.45 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $83.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $83.90 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $318.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $318.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $351.95 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $359.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $478.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.