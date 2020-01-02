$8.20 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to report $8.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.29 billion and the lowest is $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial also reported sales of $8.20 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.42 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 467,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 98.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

