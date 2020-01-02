$362.70 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post $362.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.13 million and the lowest is $360.26 million. Euronav reported sales of $191.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $832.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.68 million to $837.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $989.05 million, with estimates ranging from $983.06 million to $995.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 8.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 817,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Euronav has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.