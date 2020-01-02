$262.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will post $262.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.60 million and the lowest is $255.50 million. Lendingtree posted sales of $202.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lendingtree.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Compass Point raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.73. 7,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,765. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $211.11 and a twelve month high of $434.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.00.

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total transaction of $182,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lendingtree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.