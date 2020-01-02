$141.98 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce $141.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.33 million and the highest is $144.40 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $137.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $439.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.93 million to $442.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $453.46 million, with estimates ranging from $442.63 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 308,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $575.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.65. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

