$141.98 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce $141.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.33 million and the highest is $144.40 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $137.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $439.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.93 million to $442.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $453.46 million, with estimates ranging from $442.63 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 308,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $575.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.65. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.