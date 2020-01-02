$138.72 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post sales of $138.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.39 million to $143.10 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $132.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $560.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.96 million to $564.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $589.00 million, with estimates ranging from $575.08 million to $598.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

IRDM traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 513,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

