$13.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will announce $13.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.01 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported sales of $13.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year sales of $54.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.48 billion to $55.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.34 billion to $63.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,641,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,070,936. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Insiders purchased a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the third quarter worth $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

