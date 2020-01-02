$13.20 Million in Sales Expected for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce sales of $13.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.35 million. Joint reported sales of $9.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $47.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $47.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.42 million, with estimates ranging from $59.64 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million.

JYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Joint stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 519,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,466. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Joint has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $223.70 million, a P/E ratio of 403.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

