$120.21 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce sales of $120.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $95.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year sales of $418.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.90 million to $423.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $497.37 million, with estimates ranging from $477.54 million to $527.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 651,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,638. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $51,908.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,147 shares of company stock worth $3,610,823 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 379,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 141,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

