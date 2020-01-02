$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:SPTN remained flat at $$14.24 on Wednesday. 211,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

