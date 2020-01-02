0x (ZRX) Price Down 0% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. 0x has a market capitalization of $110.54 million and $9.96 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Coinone, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Vebitcoin. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, Zebpay, Iquant, Bittrex, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Bithumb, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Fatbtc, WazirX, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Mercatox, BitMart, ZB.COM, C2CX, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, FCoin, Kucoin, Independent Reserve, Liqui, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Livecoin, Bitbns, Coinone, Binance, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitBay, Gate.io, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

