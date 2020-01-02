0x Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.32 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. 0x has a market cap of $106.27 million and $11.32 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002518 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay, Bilaxy, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, 0x has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.01330725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Poloniex, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Crex24, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Ethfinex, ABCC, C2CX, BitBay, Mercatox, Gatecoin, WazirX, DDEX, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Iquant, Tokenomy, Coinone, Koinex, HitBTC, FCoin, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Liqui, Vebitcoin, CoinTiger, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Independent Reserve, BitMart, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

