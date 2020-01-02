-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Medical Transcription Billing posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of MTBC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,904. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medical Transcription Billing has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

