Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Market Capitalization Tops $118,594.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $118,594.00 and $13.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,245,976 coins. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

