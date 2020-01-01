Zacks: US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Given $2.70 Average Price Target by Brokerages

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned US Gold an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
NASDAQ USAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,655. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.94. US Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.
About US Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.
