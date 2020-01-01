Zacks: US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Given $2.70 Average Price Target by Brokerages

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned US Gold an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get US Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Gold stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.96% of US Gold worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,655. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.94. US Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.