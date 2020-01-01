Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) to Hold

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entercom Communications is the fourth largest radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company has built a highly consolidated portfolio of radio stations concentrated primarily in top 50 markets with above average growth characteristics. The company’s portfolio of radio stations is geographically diverse and offers a wide variety of programming formats. The company believes that geographic diversity will reduce the effect of economic downturn, while wide range of programming formats lessens the impact of changes in listening preferences. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

NYSE ETM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. 1,133,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,211. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.00 million. Analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

