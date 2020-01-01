Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) to Strong Sell

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. 587,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,549. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,214 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 121.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

