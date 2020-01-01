Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) to Sell

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

CCOEY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of -9.90 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

