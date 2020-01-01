Zacks: Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corporacion America Airports’ rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 39 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

CAAP stock remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 184,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,291. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Corporacion America Airports has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $960.13 million, a P/E ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter worth $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

