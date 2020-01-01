Zacks: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. 30,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,680. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $829.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

