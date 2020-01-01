Zacks: Brokerages Expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.15. WPX Energy posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WPX Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,963,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,467,000 after buying an additional 535,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WPX Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,007,000 after buying an additional 322,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,610,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,131,000 after buying an additional 70,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after buying an additional 1,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 5,760,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 152.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.20. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

