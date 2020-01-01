Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.57 billion. Tesla posted sales of $7.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $24.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.83 billion to $25.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.97 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus set a $396.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.32.

TSLA traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.33. 10,292,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,549,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $435.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.