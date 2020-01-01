Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.18). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBSE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 76,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,982. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.30.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

