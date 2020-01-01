Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Israel Chemicals posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Israel Chemicals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 1,274,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Israel Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Israel Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,161,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after buying an additional 518,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,625,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 65.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,521,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the third quarter worth $13,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,705,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,446,607,000 after purchasing an additional 507,268 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

