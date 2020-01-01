Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. Interface also posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Interface by 52.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Interface by 7.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 113,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 112.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.59. 182,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,889. Interface has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $962.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

