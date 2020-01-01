Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Retail Opportunity Investments also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $247,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,758.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,376. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

