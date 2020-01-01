Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 15,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

