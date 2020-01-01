Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after acquiring an additional 357,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.40. 51,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.20. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

