Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $7.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report $7.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.47. Biogen reported earnings per share of $6.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $33.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $34.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.27 to $42.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.73. The stock had a trading volume of 810,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

