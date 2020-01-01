Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $350.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.23 million to $353.96 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $343.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

