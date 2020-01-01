Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 793,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,596. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $109.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In related news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,018,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 403,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

