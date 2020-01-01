Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 0.23. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,268,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

