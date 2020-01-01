Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) Shares Down 37.5%

Yew Bio-Pharm Group Inc (OTCMKTS:YEWB)’s stock price was down 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 24,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 8,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Yew Bio-Pharm Group alerts:

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Yew Bio-Pharm Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yew Bio-Pharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.