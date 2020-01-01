XYO One Day Volume Reaches $2,624.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. XYO has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $2,624.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.37 or 0.06012511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001220 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, LATOKEN, IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, BitMart and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

