Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.90, 2,949,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,582,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 80.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter worth $407,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 44.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 44.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

