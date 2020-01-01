XEL (XEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $186.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. XEL has a market cap of $517,311.00 and $186.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XEL has traded 45% higher against the dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

