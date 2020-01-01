Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

WYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:WYND opened at $51.69 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,732 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,699,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

