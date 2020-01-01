Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/31/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

12/11/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/5/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

OLLI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $65.31. 771,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,131. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

