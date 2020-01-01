Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/31/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/13/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/11/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
- 12/11/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.
- 12/5/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
OLLI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $65.31. 771,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $103.03.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
