Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.31

Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and traded as high as $88.00. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 39,381 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.34.

Walker Greenbank Company Profile (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

