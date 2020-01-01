Walkabout Resources (ASX:WKT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 186,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 862,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.30.

Walkabout Resources Company Profile (ASX:WKT)

Walkabout Resources Limited explores for and develops resource and energy assets in Tanzania, Namibia, and Northern Ireland. The company explores for coal, copper, graphite, gold, and lithium deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship project is the Lindi Jumbo graphite project situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

